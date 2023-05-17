Nintendo Switch Online Release Pac-Man 99 Closing October

Nintendo will close Bandai Namco’s Switch Online game PAC-MAN 99 on October 8, 2023.

You can still play offline, including any paid content, but you can no longer play online. Social media announcement:

“The online service for Nintendo Switch Online subscriber-only software “PAC-MAN 99″ will end on Sunday, October 8, 2023. You can continue to enjoy the offline mode of paid additional content even after the online service ends.”

Bandai Namco’s Pac-Man website detailed the shutdown process. Before the online services and main game distribution end on October 8, 2023, paid custom themes and Deluxe Pack & Mode Unlocks will end.

If you haven’t already, download this game and any DLC you want. Full shutdown schedule:

PAC-MAN 99, which is currently available as a benefit for Nintendo Switch Online members, will soon be discontinued. Distribution of the main game and sales for each DLC will end accordingly. August 8, 2023 (Tue) 8:00 AM PDT

Discontinued content: Paid custom themes September 8, 2023 (Fri) 8:00 AM PDT

Discontinued content: PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack / PAC-MAN 99 Mode Unlock October 8, 2023 (Sun) 9:00 PM PDT

Discontinuation of online services for the main game / distribution of the main game and free custom themes

Pac-Man 99 followed Nintendo’s Tetris 99 and the now-discontinued Super Mario Bros. 35 on the Switch in 2021. It has over 9 million downloads.