Tetris The Absolute Grandmaster 2 Plus Joins Hamster’s Arcade Archives Next Month

Hamster announced today that Arika’s tough Tetris sequel, Tetris The Absolute Grandmaster 2 Plus, will be released on the Switch via the Arcade Archives collection on June 1 (thanks, Gematsu).

Last year, Tetris The Grand Master was added to the Archives, and this sequel promises the same challenging twists on the classic block-aligning format. This sequel adds a Normal Mode for casual players and TGM+ and T.A. Death, which add a rising garbage mechanic and increased gravity, to the series’ Master Mode’s split-second gameplay.

#tgm_series We are pleased to announce that we have licensed "Tetris The Absolute The Grand Master 2 PLUS" to Hamster Inc. for porting to NintendoSwitch and Playstation4. — tgm_series (@tgm_series) May 22, 2023

Tetris The Absolute Grandmaster 2 was released in Japanese arcades in 2000 and upgraded to PLUS a few months later. Next month, it will join the Acarde Archives collection on the Switch eShop for £6.29 / $7.99 / €6.99.