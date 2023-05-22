Home » NEWS » Wahoo! The UK Can Buy Or Rent The Mario Movie Digitally

Wahoo! The UK Can Buy Or Rent The Mario Movie Digitally

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to rent or buy digitally in the UK (thanks, VGC) after its US digital premiere last week!

Amazon and iTunes sell Universal’s record-breaking film for £15.99 (rental) or £19.99 (buy).

Both options allow you to pause and rewind, so maybe we’ll finally find all the film’s Easter eggs…

The Mario Movie is perfect timing. As it climbs the list of highest-grossing animated films, the film breaks box-office records worldwide. Mario may be able to dethrone Frozen II, but digital sales are just beginning.

We are still waiting to hear when Netflix, Prime Video, and Now TV will stream the film for free, but we will update our complete guide (below) as soon as we do.

