3DS System Update 11.17.0-50 Is Live: Full Patch Notes

Nintendo released a surprise 3DS update. The system becomes Version 11.17.0-50. Another “stability update” improves system stability to improve user experience.

Dataminer ‘OatmealDome’ also indicates that the system’s settings, eShop app, and browser were upgraded. The US Home Menu was updated.

[Nintendo 3DS Firmware Update] Version 11.17.0-50 was released for all regions. The patch notes only contain the usual “stability” line. According to @ylws8bot, System Settings, eShop app, and Internet Browser were updated. For US-region 3DSes, the HOME menu was also updated. https://t.co/W43PIAvGeR — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) May 23, 2023

The last 3DS update occurred in September 2022. In March, Nintendo closed the system’s eShop and stopped selling games. Luckily, you can download your purchases.