3DS System Update 11.17.0-50 Is Live: Full Patch Notes

Jacob Chambers May 23, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Nintendo released a surprise 3DS update. The system becomes Version 11.17.0-50. Another “stability update” improves system stability to improve user experience.

Dataminer ‘OatmealDome’ also indicates that the system’s settings, eShop app, and browser were upgraded. The US Home Menu was updated.

The last 3DS update occurred in September 2022. In March, Nintendo closed the system’s eShop and stopped selling games. Luckily, you can download your purchases.

