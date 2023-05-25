Here Are The Full Patch Notes For Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Version 1.3.1

Fixed an issue where unintended behavior occurred in private official tournaments where specific users were invited. We have sent an email to all contestants who were affected.

Serebii.net reported this update last week:

“This patch will fix an issue with competitions that affected the Japanese and Korean Qualifiers for their National Championships and the Pokémon World Championships causing players to be unable to see rankings, face against the same opponents repeatedly and be unable to exit out between battles. This patch comes ahead of repeat of these qualifying competitions on May 28th”