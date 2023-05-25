“The Latest Platforms” Get Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

At PlayStation’s digital showcase today, Konami announced the return of Metal Gear Solid.

After rumors, the Japanese company confirmed a remake of the third game. The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, coming in Autumn 2023, was also announced by Konami.

The first, second, and third games will be remastered in HD, with more games and volumes likely to follow. MGS2 and MGS3 are PS3 remasters from the 2011 HD collection release, as noted by Push Square.

The “latest platforms” will be supported by this 35th anniversary collection, according to a message from the development team on the official teaser website.

“Currently, the development team are working together to create an environment where fans can experience and enjoy the METAL GEAR series on the latest platforms. “…we will deliver the METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION series, the most complete compilation that celebrates the 35th anniversary of the series. The METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION allows fans to play the games as they were, as first released on the latest platforms.”

Despite no Nintendo release, many Switch fans on social media are hopeful. The Switch should be able to run the Master Collection if it’s based on the older HD remasters. In recent years, Konami has released many other hybrid collections.

Metal Gear Solid games have been released on Nintendo platforms like the GameCube and 3DS. Snake has appeared in Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series.