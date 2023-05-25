Nintendo Switch Gets Pirates Of The Caribbean Next Year

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean is for cat lovers and punsters.
At the recent PlayStation game broadcast, this new entry, full of cat puns, was announced for multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, and will release in 2024. Expect this:
“Get ready to pounce in to a hearty catventure in Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean! Become a swashbuckling purrivateer and sail through the dangerous Purribean in search of the Northern Star.
“Battle fierce Pi-rats with your trusty spirit companion, and explore paw-geous biomes to uncover treasures, weapons, and spells. Craft your own story and choose your own adventure in this furr-ocious open-world action RPG, playable solo or in local co-op.”