Here Are The Full Patch Notes For Rogue Legacy 2’s Final Content Update On Switch

Cellar Door Games has released Rogue Legacy 2’s meaty “Swan Song” update for Switch after releasing it on PC earlier this month.

This is the game’s final content update, and it’s a good one. This update adds three new game modes, a collection of legendary weapons, special ‘Dreams’ challenges, and more.

The official Rogue Legacy 2 site published the full patch notes and the above trailer showed many of these additions. To celebrate the Switch update, we’ve compiled them below. It’s long…

Rogue Legacy 2, ver.1.2.0 – ‘Swan Song’ Update (May 24, 2023)

Game modes

We added three new Special Game Modes for players who have done everything but want more. Before trying these challenges, you should beat the game at least once. Each mode has special conditions to earn a silver or gold trophy and tracks your best times, so try again.

True Rogue

We wanted to see how Rogue Legacy would play like a traditional roguelike for the first Special Game Mode. True Rogue lets players conquer the Kingdom with a random Contrarian Class. Instead of the familiar world, you start in a random biome and teleport to a new one after each boss, where you can choose a Contrarian Class. Though smaller, biomes now have more Relic rooms and Curio Shoppes. This makes the runs short and single-sitting (though you can stop and rest at any time). Finally, gold, Ore, and Aether are converted into Resolve to keep resources relevant.

Thanatophobia

Thanatophobia is resurfacing. In this official game mode, you have 15 lives to complete the first Rogue Legacy, the hardest achievement. Save files are deleted when lives run out. If your favorite Class dies, you’ll have to play the remaining Class.

Thana-two-phobia

We sequelized Thanatophobia because Rogue Legacy 2 is easier than RL1. Thana-two-phobia follows the same rules, but enemy and boss Burdens make biomes and boss fights harder. Fabled Weapons are unlocked to give players a chance.

Class additions/changes

Famous Weapons

Royal Vikings. Use Odin’s Mjolnir to defeat your enemies. Throw it at unsuspecting victims, fry them with relentless lightning, then call the hammer back and repeat.

Serpent Shapeshifters. The hand puppet is deceptive. You rule the skies with its dragon spirit. After defeating your foes, perform a puppet show about your exploits.

Sick Surfers. Surf’s up! Use your gnarly surfboard to smash your opponents. These wave breakers are powerful and can easily avoid hazards.

Redesigned Blasting Wand

We loved the wand, but one of the starting classes couldn’t handle the learning curve. The weapon is now easier to use and plays more like a wand.

(Buff) Projectile range of the wand has been increased by about 33%.

Projectile range of the wand has been increased by about 33%. (Buff) Projectile size has been increased by 50%.

Projectile size has been increased by 50%. (Buff) Projectile now explodes on the first enemy it hits. This will make it easier to push enemies back, giving the Mage space to sling spells.

Projectile now explodes on the first enemy it hits. This will make it easier to push enemies back, giving the Mage space to sling spells. (Buff) Charged Status Effect duration raised from 3 to 5 seconds.

Charged Status Effect duration raised from 3 to 5 seconds. (Nerf) Explosion damage down slightly.

Explosion damage down slightly. (Removed) Explosion indicator removed to clean up UI.

Shield (Tweak)

Relics that reset (or break) on hit now reset if the player blocks with the Shield unless the block is a perfect block.

Frying Pan (Buff)

Buffs to make characters who aren’t a Chef deal more damage if they get the Frying Pan.

(Buff) Charged Status Effect duration raised from 3 to 5 seconds.

Charged Status Effect duration raised from 3 to 5 seconds. (Buff) Damage increased from 150% to 165%.

Damage increased from 150% to 165%. (Buff) Mana Regen increased from 15 Mana per hit to 20.

Stew (Buff)

Buffs to the Chef to help better match the new Health changes (explained later the patch notes).

Healing increased from 200% to 225%.

Mana Regen raised from 100 to 150.

Crow Storm (Redesign)

Now grants Flight.

Range reduced significantly.

No longer applies knockback.

Damage reduced from 110% to 85%.

Now will always fire 2 crows minimum, technically doubling damage on single targets. This damage is unreliable due to its movement arc pattern, making it not as useful against basic enemies but still effective on bosses.

Crow Storm now changes its rate of fire when the player has Heavy Stone Bargain, as opposed to triggering a cooldown (like the Pistol).

Bard – Lute (Mega Buff)

We have the technology!

Notes now update dynamically based on the INT from Dance Stacks. This means you can keep Spin Kicking your Notes and gaining that sweet sweet damage bonus.

Spin Kick (Buff)

Community: Rewrote Critical Damage calculations for Spin Kicks so that they now behave the same way as every other damage source. This should overall result in Spin Kick Critical Strikes dealing more damage.

Rewrote Critical Damage calculations for Spin Kicks so that they now behave the same way as every other damage source. This should overall result in Spin Kick Critical Strikes dealing more damage. Spin Kicking while dashing now triggers a Critical Strike.

BIOME CHANGES

Final Boss Relic Rooms

We’ve added three Relic rooms right before the final boss, to give your hero one more chance to turn the tides.

Three Relic rooms appear before starting the fight with the final boss.

SCAR CHANGES

Dreams

Three new special challenges known as Dreams have been added to Erebus. Unlike regular Scar Challenges, Dreams aren’t tied to achievements, but they’ll still give you a nice burst of additional Soul Stones. All Dreams can be discovered in NG+1 and higher.

Boogie Nights: A new Dream has been hidden within the Kingdom.

A new Dream has been hidden within the Kingdom. Dragon Flight: A new Dream has been hidden within the Kingdom.

A new Dream has been hidden within the Kingdom. Training Daze: A new Dream has been hidden within the Kingdom.

RELIC CHANGES

Mammon’s Bounty

We only added this because we were able to implement skipping of the Relic animation.

A sequence of animations now plays for all the random Relics obtained with Mammon’s Bounty.

Lachesis’ Measure (Redesigned)

This Relic has been problematic for a while due to its scaling off of Max HP. There were multiple ways for players to exploit this, such as stacking Healing Trees or Gnawed bones. It has been redesigned to make it much more consistent, while also buffing INT builds.

• HP gained per Critical Kill is now based off INT (50% scaling) instead of Max HP.

Transmogrifier (Tweak)

Max cap raised from 5 to 99.

Hermes’ Boots (Tweak)

A new sparkle effect plays near the player’s feet if they have this Relic.

Arcane Necklace (Nerf)

While it was fun to let people cast infinite spells with a maxed out Arcane Necklace, it was only meant to be an ultra-late game exploit. With the influx of Relics available in True Rogue mode, this became the de-facto way to beat it, and we didn’t want players always chasing this one Relic.

Max cap reduced from 4 to 3.



Incandescent Telescope (Tweak)

This used to be a Cursed Relic before we changed its functionality and we forgot to tweak all the proper settings. Whoops!

Range is now checked from the player to the point of damage, rather than the midpoint of the enemy. Fixes issues where very large enemies (like the Skeleton Boss) would always trigger the Relic’s damage bonus due to their size.

Community: Can now appear as an Antique.

Star Sling (Redesigned)

Making this easier to play with by making it a little more automated.

Now casts 2 Star Bolts per Relic.

Can no longer be aimed. Instead fires in a pattern that changes as you collect more Star Slings.

Tattered Rope (Rebalance)

Hazard damage would multiply if you had other Relics (like Serrated Handles Bargain). It is now additive, so getting multiple damage stacking effects won’t be as large a leap in life destruction.

(Community) Increased Hazard damage is now additive rather than multiplicative with other damage increasing Relics.

Increased Hazard damage is now additive rather than multiplicative with other damage increasing Relics. Damage taken increased from 150% to 160%.

SOUL SHOP ADDITIONS

The list keeps on growing…

Gods of Thunder – A new sub-Class can now be unlocked in the Soul Shop.

A new sub-Class can now be unlocked in the Soul Shop. Draconic Puppeteers – A new sub-Class can now be unlocked in the Soul Shop.

A new sub-Class can now be unlocked in the Soul Shop. Surfer – A new sub-Class can now be unlocked in the Soul Shop.

A new sub-Class can now be unlocked in the Soul Shop. Cosmic Overload (Raised Cap) – The cap for certain Soul Shop unlocks has been increased. This is just a little something to help the DEEP NG+ players ( > NG80+).

SPELL CHANGES

We’ve gone and rebalanced a ton of Spells to ensure that Focus and INT based builds don’t taper off during the end-game.

Windwall (Buff)

Damage increased from 100% to 150%.

Now Skill Crits after blocking a projectile.

Freeze Strike (Buff)

Freeze Duration increased from 3 seconds to 5.

Boss freeze reduction reduced from 85% to 60% (this coupled with the extended freeze makes it much longer).

Damage increased from 150% to 200%.

Range increased by ~15%.

Now Skill Crits if the enemy is close enough.

Fungal Spread (Buff)

Damage increased from 50% to 60% per spore.

Hitbox increased to make it easier to hit far away units.

Now Skill Crits if it hits enemies far away.

Spore Burst (Buff)

This is technically a Status Effect, but felt like it belonged here.

Explosion now destroys Cursed projectiles and Ice Crystal hazards.

Shield of Thorns (Buff)

Damage increased from 100% to 150%.

Now Skill Crits after blocking a projectile.

Shockwave (Buff)

Damage increased from 250% to 275%.

Now Skill Crits targets close to the centre.

Blaze Bellows (Buff)

Damage increased from 100% to 120%.

Increased knockback.

Flame Barrier (Redesign – Buff)

Redesigned to make it more reliable and to allow for an easier Skill Crit.

Flames increased from 6 to 8.

Skill Crit trigger delay reduced from 5 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

Increased knockback.

Damage decreased from 60% INT scaling to 35% INT scaling. This is still a HUGE net damage increase due to the rates the flames hit and the Skill Crit changes.

HEALTH REGEN CHANGES

Pushing to make INT the primary form of Health Regen, while also making the early game slightly easier.

Meat HP restoration increased from 200% of INT to 225%.

Pizza now restores 225% of INT and 15% of max HP (from 200% INT and 20% of max HP).

Healing Tree

Fixed a longstanding issue where Healing Trees stunk if you didn’t have a high INT. Will now always be better than pizza.

Now restores 500% of INT and 15% of Max HP if you consume the Nectar (up from 500% of INT and 0% of Max HP).

BIOME BURDEN CHANGES

Kerguelen Plateau Biome Burden Redesign

This was the least popular Burden, so we’ve wanted to improve it for a while.

Burden of Kerguelen’s Sorrow is now Burden of Kerguelen’s Frost.

(Removed) Removed Frozen Nightmares.

Removed Frozen Nightmares. (New) Added Cold Snaps.

Sun Tower Burden Tweak

Nightmare Lancers come in larger packs.

Nightmare Lancers are faster and can track the player better.

COMMANDER CHANGES

Two new Commander Buffs have been added to the game, and one has been redesigned.

Resonant (New)

A new Commander Buff can now appear in the Kingdom after the player finds Echo’s Boots.

Void Touched (New)

A new Commander Buff can now appear in the Kingdom after the player finds Pallas’ Void Bell.

Fury (Redesigned)

Originally designed to be strong against attacks that dealt low damage but triggered often. It didn’t work well, so now it just turns enemies into hyper aggressive glass cannons.

No longer gains stacks of Fury.

Enemies are now ALWAYS 50% faster and 60% more aggressive.

Removed damage reduction bonuses.

Explosive (Tweak)

Changed the Explosive Commander Buff progress bar to show their cooldown instead of when they’re going to attack.

Commander Estuaries

Estuaries with Commander Buffs can now appear in True Rogue. They use a custom version of Commander Buffs to better match the encounter.

Massive (Estuary). Slightly smaller, less damage, and less HP bonus.

Slightly smaller, less damage, and less HP bonus. Blocker. Removed.

Removed. Shield Banner. Removed.

Removed. Cursed. Fires 2 projectiles instead of 1, but less frequently.

Fires 2 projectiles instead of 1, but less frequently. Explosive. Longer delay between explosions.

Longer delay between explosions. Shredder. Removed.

Removed. Flamer. Fires 3 projectiles instead of 2 with a wider spray, but less frequently.

Fires 3 projectiles instead of 2 with a wider spray, but less frequently. Vengeful. Invincibility duration increased DRAMATICALLY.

Invincibility duration increased DRAMATICALLY. Fury. Removed.

Removed. Resonant. More projectiles, longer delay. Projectiles do not move.

More projectiles, longer delay. Projectiles do not move. Void Touched. Larger projectile, longer delay.

TRAIT CHANGES

Fun-Guy/Fun-Gal

Community: Changed the behaviour so that eating a mushroom and taking damage now cycles you from large to normal to small and vice versa, regardless of whether you start with a Trait that makes you big or small.

Changed the behaviour so that eating a mushroom and taking damage now cycles you from large to normal to small and vice versa, regardless of whether you start with a Trait that makes you big or small. Community: Trait now retains your character size even after exiting the game.

Perfectionist

Now that Spin Kicking while dashing triggers a Critical Strike, regular Spin Kicks no longer deal damage to enemies if you have this Trait.

Superfluid (Keyboard Only)

Making controls match closer to controller.

Community: You now dash in the direction of your movement, not where the mouse is pointing. This limits your motion down to 8 directions, but should make it easier to perform in the heat of the moment.

True Rogue (New)

Available only in True Rogue Mode.

Ore and Aether is now converted into gold. After reaching certain gold milestones, you will be rewarded with bonus Resolve.

Boss chests reward a bonus Transmogrifier Relic.

HAZARD CHANGES

Nightmares (Nerf)

Making them a little less difficult, which in turn also makes Naamah a touch easier.

Wakeup delay increased from 9s to 10s.

Ice Crystals (Nerf)

A little more time to think.

Regrowth delay increased from 2.75s to 3s.

Frozen Nightmares

Removed from the game.

EQUIPMENT SET CHANGES

New sets for returning players.

White Wood (New)

A new FOCUS oriented equipment set can now be found.

Black Root (New)

A new DEXTERITY oriented equipment set can now be found.

Kin (QoL)

Minor issue where Kin was giving you 1.5 Retaliation Runes instead of 2 (it was always rounding up though, so nothing has changed).

HOUSE RULE ADDITIONS

Reveal All Relics and Abilities

Enabling this House Rule will immediately make all the descriptions for previously unseen Relics, Weapons, Talents, and Spells visible to the player. Note that this feature does not permanently reveal hidden items, and is only active as long as its House Rule is enabled. Disabling this rule will revert unseen items back to their hidden state (items seen while this rule is active will still be considered seen and will not be hidden).

MISC. CHANGES

Weapon Curio Shoppe

Now that we have the complete set of Fabled Weapons and basic Weapons, we’re removing the odds modifier.

Removed the 2x chance for Fabled Weapons to appear in the Curio Shoppe.

Cave Journal Entries (Missing)

Added a Cave journal entry that we forgot to link up. Oops! If you’ve found all the Cave Journal entries already, this one will automatically be marked as discovered for you.

Other

Added a memorial.

Community: The animation that plays when obtaining a special item such as a Relic, Blueprint, new Ability, or Empathy, can now be skipped.

The animation that plays when obtaining a special item such as a Relic, Blueprint, new Ability, or Empathy, can now be skipped. Improved performance of the player death tally sequence.

Improved a number of cape animations.

Community: Main menu no longer constrains mouse cursor.

Main menu no longer constrains mouse cursor. Community: Zoom level of the map in the Pause menu is now preserved until a new map is loaded.

Zoom level of the map in the Pause menu is now preserved until a new map is loaded. Shrunk the size of the trigger box for Boss Chests.

Added DualShock 4 and DualSense lightbar support. The gamepad will light up different colors depending on the character’s Class and Traits.

Added a small gamepad rumble when the Bow or Ballista enter their crit window.

Entering a Journal room when all the journals are already read now immediately marks the room as complete rather than requiring the player to read the journal first.

Failing a Challenge now restarts the Challenge rather than returning you to the Drift House.

Auto Save Disclaimer

Sometimes it’s difficult to know when you can take a break from a game without losing progress. This is especially poignant with roguelikes, where quitting can cause you to forfeit an entire run. We want to reassure uncertain players that it is safe to quit at any time in Rogue Legacy 2, and have replaced the old disclaimer with a new one to explain this.

(Removed) Best on Controller: A lot of effort was put into making RL2 play as smoothly as possible on a keyboard and mouse, so we thought it was time to sunset the old disclaimer that recommended using a controller.

A lot of effort was put into making RL2 play as smoothly as possible on a keyboard and mouse, so we thought it was time to sunset the old disclaimer that recommended using a controller. (New) Tea Time: Replaced the old disclaimer with a new one explaining how auto-saving works.



Cutscene Skip++

In the previous update we let folks skip the end-game cutscene. Now they can skip the entire ending sequence in the Pause menu.

The entire end-game sequence can be skipped in the Pause menu after defeating the final boss if you already possess Gilgamesh’s Anchor.

BUG FIXES