Home » NEWS » Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Gameplay Trailer Wasn’t Final Version!

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Gameplay Trailer Wasn’t Final Version!

Jacob Chambers May 31, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Last week’s PlayStation Showcase was highlighted by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s action-packed gameplay trailer. This highly anticipated sequel looks great—we saw new abilities and features, big story teasers, and gorgeous graphics. Insomniac Games says the build we saw isn’t the final one, even though it looks ready to go.

Fans are fretting over the PS5 exclusive’s graphics. The gameplay demo’s water splashes and other minor assets are being cited as evidence of a series downgrade. Fortunately, community director James Stevenson confirmed that the gameplay footage wasn’t from a finalized version.

Stevenson posted a GIF in response to a concerned fan:

Even though Spidey 2 looks great, polish is usually left until the end of development, so it’ll be a few months before it’s ready. Thus, the next time we see it, it will likely look better and closer to the game we’ll play later this year.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Summer Game Fest and Games Conference 2023: Dates, How To Watch, and Everything You Need To Know

We’re only two months away from Summer Game Fest 2023, which seems crazy considering we ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security