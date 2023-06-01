Home » NEWS » Developer Vanpool Closes Dillon’s Rolling Western & Kirby

Developer Vanpool Closes Dillon’s Rolling Western & Kirby

Jacob Chambers June 1, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Vanpool, the Tokyo-based developer of Dillon’s Rolling Western, has closed. The studio closed May 31, 2023. It stated this on its website. A translation:

“Vanpool Co., Ltd. will be dissolved on May 31, 2023. We have continued to develop games thanks to everyone’s kindness, but due to various circumstances, we have decided to disband.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the patronage we have received from all of you, and apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Former Love-de-Lic employees established Vanpool in the late ’90s. It helped Nintendo and released several first-party games. It co-developed Chibi-Robo! and Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. Skip Zip Lash.

In recent years, it’s best known for the 3DS Dillon’s Rolling Western series and co-developing several Kirby Switch games with HAL Laboratory. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is the latest.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

The Mighty Ginyu Force Joins Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3

Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a survivor/raider game from Bandai Namco, is getting Season 3 next ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security