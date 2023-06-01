Developer Vanpool Closes Dillon’s Rolling Western & Kirby

Vanpool, the Tokyo-based developer of Dillon’s Rolling Western, has closed. The studio closed May 31, 2023. It stated this on its website. A translation:

“Vanpool Co., Ltd. will be dissolved on May 31, 2023. We have continued to develop games thanks to everyone’s kindness, but due to various circumstances, we have decided to disband. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the patronage we have received from all of you, and apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Former Love-de-Lic employees established Vanpool in the late ’90s. It helped Nintendo and released several first-party games. It co-developed Chibi-Robo! and Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. Skip Zip Lash.

In recent years, it’s best known for the 3DS Dillon’s Rolling Western series and co-developing several Kirby Switch games with HAL Laboratory. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is the latest.