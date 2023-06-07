Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battles Return Next Week

Last month, three Tera Raid Battle events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were suspended after players found a game-breaking rewards bug. The Pokémon Company has announced that the Chesnaught, Great Tusk, and Iron Treads Tera Raid Battles will return next week from June 16-18.

The full-evolved starter uses Rock Tera Type and Mightiest Mark in the 7-star Chesnaught event. Great Tusk in Scarlet and Iron Treads in Violet are 5-star events.

@SerebiiNet tweeted these reruns.

Serebii Update: The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Events featuring Chesnaught, Great Tusk and Iron Treads have been rescheduled. Run from June 16th through June 18th 2023 Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/rihSSmEgPZ — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 7, 2023

Due to a Zelda-related distraction, many missed the first Chesnaught event, so it’s nice to know we’ll all get another chance next weekend.

The bug that halted events last month’s fate is unknown. Let’s hope it doesn’t affect the game this time.