Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battles Return Next Week

Jacob Chambers June 7, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Last month, three Tera Raid Battle events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were suspended after players found a game-breaking rewards bug. The Pokémon Company has announced that the Chesnaught, Great Tusk, and Iron Treads Tera Raid Battles will return next week from June 16-18.

The full-evolved starter uses Rock Tera Type and Mightiest Mark in the 7-star Chesnaught event. Great Tusk in Scarlet and Iron Treads in Violet are 5-star events.

@SerebiiNet tweeted these reruns.

Due to a Zelda-related distraction, many missed the first Chesnaught event, so it’s nice to know we’ll all get another chance next weekend.

The bug that halted events last month’s fate is unknown. Let’s hope it doesn’t affect the game this time.

 

