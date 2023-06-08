Nintendo Recalls Ganondorf, Zelda’s “Mighty Demon King”

Nintendo Life has been playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for hours, and Nintendo seems to be celebrating the new game in several ways.

The company’s UK account posted a video on social media tracing the “mighty demon king”‘s history, starting with Ocarina of Time in 1998. See below:

The mighty Demon King… When did you first face off against Ganondorf in The Legend of #Zelda series? pic.twitter.com/abapirdYcA — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) June 7, 2023

The Tears of the Kingdom game director wanted Ganondorf’s new look to be “very cool” to make him a “very awesome demon king”.

Matthew Mercer, who voices Cole Cassidy (McCree) in Overwatch and Chrom in Fire Emblem Engage, voices the new Ganondorf.