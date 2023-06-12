After Xbox Showcase, Third-Party Games May Not Be Announced for PS5, PS4

Today is Microsoft’s annual non-E3 Xbox Showcase, which promises to be big. As usual, there will also be a few third-party games. However, PS5 and PS4 multiformat titles may not be announced until next week.

Xbox tweeted a list of multiformat releases after the PS Showcase last month, but Microsoft often delays platform announcements until 48 hours after its livestream. Last year’s announcement of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden for PS4 did not confirm PlayStation ports until the following day. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty did too.

According to Atlus’ leaked trailers for Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica, which are expected to be announced for Xbox platforms later today, you may have to wait 24 hours or more for PS5 and PS4 confirmation. After today’s event, some publishers may not be allowed to confirm all platforms. We’ll try to get SEGA to comment as soon as possible.

This is frustrating, but the full picture will emerge soon, so unless Microsoft specifically describes a third-party game as exclusive, timed exclusive, or console exclusive, it will likely come to PlayStation. Pay attention to the language and wait for further announcements next week to avoid unnecessary hassle.