Lords of the Fallen Will Surprise You Amazing PS5

After settling on Lords of the Fallen again, the sequel, reboot, remake, and reimagining are looking great. We’re serious—this gameplay demo shows the game’s duality and stunning visuals.

The fact that each location has two versions is intriguing and likely only possible with new-gen consoles’ SSDs. If you die in Axiom, you’ll be sent to Umbral, where enemies become more vicious as you stay.

This will likely affect the campaign’s structure, as you’ll need to switch between realms to solve puzzles. You can access Umbral at any time, but you must sacrifice one of your two lives. A lamp will let you control both worlds and boost your attacks.

Surprisingly, this looks great. Lords of the Fallen releases on October 13. What do you think? Wow, right?