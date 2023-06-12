Tomorrow, Ubisoft’s Open World Star Wars Outlaws PS5 Gameplay Debuts

Ubisoft’s first open-world Lucasfilm game, Star Wars Outlaws, will launch in 2024. You can watch a lengthy CG trailer above to whet your appetite. Ubisoft Forward tomorrow will feature the first PS5 gameplay, which you can watch here.

According to the press release, “With development led by Massive Entertainment, Star Wars Outlaws will invite players to experience the Star Wars galaxy like never before through an original story set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” The Division is developed by Massive Entertainment.

“As the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the Rebel Alliance’s final defeat, the criminal underworld thrives,” the blurb continues. Kay Vess, played by Humberly González, and Nix, played by Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), will attempt one of the Outer Rim’s biggest heists. To start a new life, players will join Kay and Nix as they fight, steal, and outwit the galaxy’s crime syndicates and become the galaxy’s most wanted.