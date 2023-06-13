Capcom’s 40th Anniversary Site Has Playable Retro Games

Capcom’s beautiful 40th anniversary website celebrates the company’s history, shares artwork and design documents, and hosts some of the developer’s biggest titles.

Capcom Town’s bright colors, characters, and chiptune music will delight Capcom fans. Monster Hunter is in front of the giant arcade machine, while Street Fighter has a dojo in the top right corner.

If you’re observant, you’ll find other Capcom character references throughout. We won’t give them away, but the blue ones have deep retro cuts.

The C.M.D. Museum has concept art, high-resolution character art, and design documents for the original Mega Man, Ace Attorney, and Street Fighter II. Archivists’ dream

Remember the arcade? You can play Mega Man, Mega Man 2, Mega Man X, Street Fighter II, and Final Fight there in English or Japanese. You can also read the games’ manuals and examine their cartridges.

The Capcom Elections let you choose the ultimate Street Fighter II move, Hadouken or Shoryuken. Participate to get cool Capcom Town phone and PC wallpapers.

Visit the website to visit Capcom Town and reminisce.

Capcom’s summer showcase featured a demo for the Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective remaster and the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, but no Switch announcements.