Triangle Strategy’s First Update Adds Story Epilogue

Triangle Strategy 1.1.0 is now available on the Nintendo Switch. Square Enix and Artdink’s HD-2D strategy RPG has been out for over a year, but its appealing features may draw some players back to the battlefield.

The patch notes on Nintendo’s website (via Gematsu) reveal a new epilogue-like chapter, ‘Extra Story’. You must complete Serenoa’s route to see this final epilogue cutscene.

This update also adds a character story and story battle replay feature, letting you replay battles and cutscenes. These patches also include the usual fixes.

Patch notes are below:

11.06.2023: Version 1.1.0

– Added a Character Story replay feature

– Added a Story Battle replay feature

– Added Extra Chapter events (Note: You must have completed Serenoa’s route in the main story to play the extra chapters.)

– Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

You can check out the PC patch notes on Steam for more information on the “issues,” some of which are PC-specific.

Triangle Strategy launched on Switch on March 4, 2022, to rave reviews, including ours. October 2022 brought PC release. The game has sold over 1 million copies.