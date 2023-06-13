Splatoon 3 Switch Update Coming Soon: Full Patch Notes

Nintendo announced a new Splatoon 3 update to fix issues from Sizzle Season 2023’s release earlier this month.

The update appears to focus on multiplayer mode and Salmon Run fixes rather than new content. These changes will go live on June 14 at 2 a.m. BST, 3 a.m. CEST, or 9 p.m. EDT.

We’ve compiled all the patch notes from Nintendo Support’s official page below.

Splatoon 3 Ver. 4.0.2

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where the game would run slower than expected during battles compared to Ver. 3.1.1 or earlier.

Took measures to fix an issue in Clam Blitz mode where, if a player passed a clam or power clam to an ally standing in front of the goal, that clam or power clam would remain in the ally’s possession even if it was counted as going into the goal.

Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz mode that sometimes caused a clam to not travel according to the predicted trajectory line shown by pressing the button to throw it.

Fixed an issue in Anarchy Battle (Open) that always caused a communication error to occur when joining a group with friends, depending on the status of the group’s members.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue where the game would run slower than expected during shifts compared to Ver. 3.1.1 or earlier.

Other Fixes