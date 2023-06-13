Just Dance 2024 Party On Switch This October

Today at Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced Just Dance 2024 Edition would launch on Nintendo Switch on October 24, 2023. Like last year, the physical version will include a code to download the full game.
This new game will update content regularly. The 2024 edition can be played with friends who own Just Dance 2023 Edition.
Here’s a taste of the 40 new songs and universes in the new game, with “many more” to come.
“How You Like That” by BLACKPINK
• “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
• “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston
• “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
• “Sail” by AWOLNATION
• “My Name Is” by D Billions
Just Dance 2024 includes a one-month free trial of Just Dance +, the subscription service that unlocks more tracks, perks, and in-game events.
From June 20, Just Dance 2023 players can play AWOLNATION’s “Sail” to celebrate this announcement.