Sega’s Jet Set Radio Returns as Roller Champions Update

Jet Set Radio revival rumors and footage have circulated online.

Roller Champions, Ubisoft’s free-to-play team-based PvP game, now has a Jet Set Radio crossover. On June 27, Gum & Beat will return, along with a new Jet Set park.

UNDERSTAND! 🔉 Beat and Gum from the iconic JET SET RADIO™ are tagging into Roller Champions!

On June 27, take over the freshly marked skatepark and more! Get ready for some one-of-a-kind action, champions, we’ll be waiting for you in the rink! -GGs pic.twitter.com/ZBZW5ZoeaK

— Roller Champions (@RollerChampions) June 12, 2023