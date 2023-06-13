Home » NEWS » Sega’s Jet Set Radio Returns as Roller Champions Update

Sega’s Jet Set Radio Returns as Roller Champions Update

Jacob Chambers June 13, 2023

Jet Set Radio revival rumors and footage have circulated online.

Roller Champions, Ubisoft’s free-to-play team-based PvP game, now has a Jet Set Radio crossover. On June 27, Gum & Beat will return, along with a new Jet Set park.

Roller Champions’ Switch debut in June 2018 was a flop.

