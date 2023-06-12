Home » NEWS » Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Continues Capcom’s Unstoppable Streak

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Continues Capcom’s Unstoppable Streak

Jacob Chambers June 12, 2023 NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Kunitsu-Gami—Goddess’ Path. What a mouthful! Today’s Xbox Showcase revealed a new Capcom game with the same name. We still need more information from the Japanese publisher, as the trailer gave us little context. Since it wasn’t labeled exclusive, it’s likely coming to PS5 or PS4.

“A new Kami tale awaits,” the official blurb says. Witness an epic battle between sprits and mortals with traditional Japanese aesthetics. We know no more. We expect more information during the Capcom Showcase next week.

