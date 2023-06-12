Eternights Joins PS5’s September Lineup

Eternights, a supernatural action RPG/dating sim, has disturbing imagery. On September 21, save the world on PS5 and PS4.

If time permits. Two days earlier, Mortal Kombat 1 and Lies of P will launch. Payday 3 releases a few days later, on September 24. On the 26th, Cyberpunk 2077 releases Phantom Liberty.

Late August’s trio of stunning games—the Chrono Trigger-inspired Sea of Stars, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon—will keep many busy.

Eternights doesn’t compete with these titles. Instead, it’s entering a crowded field with many more well-known names, which could drown it out.

We still want to see Eternights. What are you playing in September, and how are you handling the 2023 game glut?