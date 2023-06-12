Home » NEWS » Eternights Joins PS5’s September Lineup

Eternights Joins PS5’s September Lineup

Jacob Chambers June 12, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Eternights, a supernatural action RPG/dating sim, has disturbing imagery. On September 21, save the world on PS5 and PS4.

If time permits. Two days earlier, Mortal Kombat 1 and Lies of P will launch. Payday 3 releases a few days later, on September 24. On the 26th, Cyberpunk 2077 releases Phantom Liberty.

Late August’s trio of stunning games—the Chrono Trigger-inspired Sea of Stars, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon—will keep many busy.

Eternights doesn’t compete with these titles. Instead, it’s entering a crowded field with many more well-known names, which could drown it out.

We still want to see Eternights. What are you playing in September, and how are you handling the 2023 game glut?

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Capcom’s 40th Anniversary Site Has Playable Retro Games

Capcom’s beautiful 40th anniversary website celebrates the company’s history, shares artwork and design documents, and ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security