Koa And The Five Pirates Of Mara Is Cute, Summery Mario 3D World

Chibig, Talpa Games, and Undercoders’ adorable summer platformer Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara will release on Switch on July 27 (thanks, Gematsu).

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara was teased over a year ago, so you’re not hearing things. Summer in Mara, a 2020 “Wind Waker meets Harvest Moon” game, shares the same world. At Indie Live Expo 2023 in May, the game was given an August release date, which we now assume is the Japanese release, but we’ll sail in July.

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara keeps the cute and cozy vibes of Summer in Mara while throwing Koa into a 3D platformer that publisher and developer Chibig calls a mix of the aforementioned Zelda title and Super Mario 3D World.

Koa and her best friend Napopo must navigate eight islands in a new Mara archipelago. To advance, players must move quickly through colorful environments, avoid traps, and solve puzzles. You can use seashells to buy new items, clothes, and even upgrade the city hub. Thankfully, Koa’s boat remains.

Chibig’s Koa and the Five Pirates:

– Eight worlds to discover and explore. Each level has its own theme, traps, and bits of story.

– Sail through the ocean and upgrade your boat to reach every corner of Mara.

– Full of memorable characters. Meet all kinds of characters and help them.

– Discover all kinds of hidden secrets, challenges, and collectibles!

– Upgrade and customize the city of Qalis and get a lot of new skins and backpacks for Koa.

In Europe and Asia, Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara will be printed. Tesura Games’ store lets you pre-order it for August or September.