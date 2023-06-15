Soulvars’ Elegant Combat Captures Our Attention

Soulvars, a deck-building RPG from Shueisha Games, will launch on the Switch eShop on June 27, 2023, according to a new trailer.

The trailer is short, but it looks like a stylish, pixel-art Persona. We like!

This updated version, released on mobile in January 2022, improves the on-screen UI and adds intuitive controller input for a console-focused deck-building experience.

More Shueisha Games info:

A future where human souls can be digitized…

Humanity faces the consequences of its technology with the sudden appearance of grotesque Dominators.

Elite units consisting of Soulbearers, next-generation humans born with alternate Souls, are dispatched day and night to intercept and counter Dominator attacks.

The story follows Yakumo, a freelance Soulbearer, as he handles assignments from private military contractor “DDO” (Dominator Disposal Organization). Deep, exhilarating battles and character growth

Experience the best of both worlds – dynamic pixel art animations and turn-based tactical planning.

Each enemy is a puzzle to solve, a challenge to overcome!

Identify their weaknesses and combine Soulbit actions to unleash powerful finishing moves!

Explore the cityscape and hunt unique Dominators for rare and powerful gear on your path to mastering the ultimate Arts!

Soulvars hits the eShop later this month—will you play it?