Later This Month, Switch Gets Lara Croft Collection

The Switch’s Lara Croft Collection has been announced for ages.

Feral Interactive and Crystal Dynamics have confirmed that Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will launch on the Switch on June 29, 2023.

The release supports 2-4 player local co-op and features fast-paced isometric action and light puzzle solving. Pre-order it now for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24,99.

Official info on both titles:

“Leap into the fast-paced arcade combat and puzzle-packed platforming of two outstanding adventures for tomb raiders of all abilities; enjoyably easy to pick up, rewardingly difficult to master. “Penetrate dense jungles and navigate elaborate Aztec ruins in Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light, and investigate the cursed tombs of ancient pharaohs in Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris. Blast through hordes of supernatural foes, overcome intricate Challenge Tombs, beat high scores, and equip yourself with a massive arsenal of unlockable weapons, equipment, and magical artifacts.”

We hope this is the start of a successful Switch-Tombraider partnership. Rereleases of the PS1 games would be fine, but the reboot trilogy is unlikely.