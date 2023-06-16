New Incredibles DLC Supercharges Minecraft

The Incredibles DLC is Mojang’s latest Disney Pixar tie-in for Minecraft.

The Parr family and friends will fight the Omnidroid, Screenslaver, and Underminer in Municiberg in this new add-on. In this expansion, Violet, Dash, Jack Jack, and Frozone can be played.

The DLC also gives you a super suit (just remember where you put it). The DLC includes nine skins based on movie characters, so you can play as Edna Mode, the Parr family, or a villain.

A recent Mojang blog post describes the add-on:

The town of Municiberg might look sleepy, but as any good undercover Super knows, there are plenty of Villains creeping in the dark, plotting to destroy humanity. The Omnidroid, Screenslaver, Underminer, and their evil companions, to be exact! Join Violet, Dash, Jack-Jack, Mrs. Incredible, Mr. Incredible, and Frozone as you smash, sprint, and stretch your way into completing your top-secret mission of saving the world. From exploring the deceivingly calm Parr family home to rescuing hypnotized civilians in the train station and dodging laser attacks by evil robots, this will be one blocky adventure that puts both your brains and combat skills to the test!

Make sure your game is up to date before downloading the Incredibles DLC from the Minecraft Marketplace.