Home » NEWS » Rain World: Downpour DLC Brings More Violence in July

Rain World: Downpour DLC Brings More Violence in July

Jacob Chambers June 16, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Are you ready for Rain World’s brutality again? Rain World: Downpour DLC launches on Switch on July 11, 2023.

The upcoming DLC will add hundreds of new maps across ten new regions, five new characters, two new game modes, and local co-op to Rain World, extending your playtime.

Look ahead:

– Breaking New Ground to Explore – Survive and explore ten expansive new regions – featuring thousands of new maps, environments, creatures, and weather anomalies to discover

– Five Additional Characters – Each with unique abilities, skill sets, gameplay style, and stories

– Challenge Mode – Put your survivability to the test in multiple pre-constructed arena scenarios, adapting to each room as the difficulty increases

– Safari Mode – Observe an ecosystem unfold! Revisit areas once explored safely through the eyes of an observer – control and play as other creatures in the game to influence the scene

– Jolly Co-Op – Up to four local players can explore and survival all base-game campaigns in this local co-op mode. See if the power of friendship can overcome the treacherous world of Rain World

 Expedition Mode – A Rain World randomizer dropping you anywhere in the world with a task to complete some of the game’s toughest challenges

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Later This Month, Switch Gets Lara Croft Collection

The Switch’s Lara Croft Collection has been announced for ages. Feral Interactive and Crystal Dynamics ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security