Rain World: Downpour DLC Brings More Violence in July

Are you ready for Rain World’s brutality again? Rain World: Downpour DLC launches on Switch on July 11, 2023.
The upcoming DLC will add hundreds of new maps across ten new regions, five new characters, two new game modes, and local co-op to Rain World, extending your playtime.
Look ahead:
– Breaking New Ground to Explore – Survive and explore ten expansive new regions – featuring thousands of new maps, environments, creatures, and weather anomalies to discover
– Five Additional Characters – Each with unique abilities, skill sets, gameplay style, and stories
– Challenge Mode – Put your survivability to the test in multiple pre-constructed arena scenarios, adapting to each room as the difficulty increases
– Safari Mode – Observe an ecosystem unfold! Revisit areas once explored safely through the eyes of an observer – control and play as other creatures in the game to influence the scene
– Jolly Co-Op – Up to four local players can explore and survival all base-game campaigns in this local co-op mode. See if the power of friendship can overcome the treacherous world of Rain World
– Expedition Mode – A Rain World randomizer dropping you anywhere in the world with a task to complete some of the game’s toughest challenges