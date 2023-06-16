Rain World: Downpour DLC Brings More Violence in July

– Breaking New Ground to Explore – Survive and explore ten expansive new regions – featuring thousands of new maps, environments, creatures, and weather anomalies to discover

– Five Additional Characters – Each with unique abilities, skill sets, gameplay style, and stories

– Challenge Mode – Put your survivability to the test in multiple pre-constructed arena scenarios, adapting to each room as the difficulty increases

– Safari Mode – Observe an ecosystem unfold! Revisit areas once explored safely through the eyes of an observer – control and play as other creatures in the game to influence the scene