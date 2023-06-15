Home » NEWS » GB Studio Central Launches Beautiful Nintendo Power Magazine

The online community-led publication GB Studio Central will publish a magazine. A magazine! It’s stunning.

GB Studio Magazine, announced last week, will publish GB Studio Central articles in beautiful print. The cover of Eric Mack’s magazine evokes Nintendo Power. The first cover features GB Studio’s sample game’s characters and setting.

The magazine isn’t just for GB Studio fans. GB Studio game development tips are in the pages. As the trailer shows, it’s well-made.

GB Studio Central is giving away a year’s magazine subscription to celebrate the announcement:

On June 19, the magazine’s Patreon will send the first issue to production. The magazine has three subscription tiers.

  • 1.0 – Supporter (USD $3 / GBP £3)
  • 2.0 – Digital Edition (USD $7.50 / GBP £6.50)
  • 3.0 – Physical Edition (USD $20 / GBP £17)

Quarterly magazines will follow.

This Game Boy tribute is a must-have. Chris Maltby’s GB Studio and Mack’s community are responsible.

