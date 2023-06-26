Batman Arkham Trilogy for Switch Has One Game Cartridge Title

Batman: Arkham Trilogy’s Fall Switch release was a third-party highlight of this week’s Nintendo Direct.

New physical version information is exciting. The Switch version’s FAQ states that only Batman Arkham Asylum will be on the game card, with Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight requiring downloads:

Does the Nintendo Switch physical version of Batman: Arkham Trilogy include all three games on one cartridge? Batman: Arkham Asylum will be included on the Batman: Arkham Trilogy game cartridge. Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight will require an online connection to download and install both titles when the Batman: Arkham Trilogy cartridge is inserted into the Nintendo Switch console. All three games will then be playable as long as the cartridge is inserted into the Nintendo Switch console.

It’s not surprising given the file size of these games on other platforms and their scale, but it may disappoint those who wanted to add this trilogy to their physical collection. The digital and physical versions will include “all DLC” from each game.

The physical Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 would require Switch users to download the games and additional video content, according to a FAQ on Konami’s Metal Gear Solid website earlier this week.