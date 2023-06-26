Home » NEWS » Limited Run Games Showcase Has “20+ New Digital And Physical Announcements”

Limited Run Games Showcase Has “20+ New Digital And Physical Announcements”

Jacob Chambers June 26, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

We’re nearing the end of game companies’ live streams with announcements, but it’s not over yet.

Limited Run Games will host its annual Twitch and YouTube showcase on July 12. “20+ new digital and physical announcements” are expected.

This may include Switch games. Nintendo releases have dominated announcements in recent years, so there may be more. Similar surprises may occur.

We’ll notify you of exciting Nintendo announcements. Any physical games you want on Switch? Comment below.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Xbox CEO Calls Call of Duty “Relatively Great Compared To Other Switch Games”

If its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through, Microsoft made a “10-year commitment” ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security