Limited Run Games Showcase Has “20+ New Digital And Physical Announcements”

We’re nearing the end of game companies’ live streams with announcements, but it’s not over yet.
Limited Run Games will host its annual Twitch and YouTube showcase on July 12. “20+ new digital and physical announcements” are expected.
This may include Switch games. Nintendo releases have dominated announcements in recent years, so there may be more. Similar surprises may occur.
We'll notify you of exciting Nintendo announcements.
