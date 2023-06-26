Before QuakeCon 2023, “Quake II Remastered” Rated

The South Korean game rating committee classified Quake II Remastered ahead of Bethesda’s August QuakeCon. Unconfirmed platforms and release dates.

The ESRB rating for Quake’s 2021 re-release was similar. id Software (DOOM) released Quake II for PC in 1997 and Nintendo 64 in 1999. From Steam:

“Mankind is at war with the Strogg, a hostile alien race planning an invasion of Earth. To prevent the invasion, humanity launched a preemptive strike on the Strogg homeworld…it failed, but you survived. Outnumbered and outgunned, fight your way through fortified military installations and shut down the enemy’s war machine. Only then will the fate of humanity be known. “In the first official expansion pack for Quake II, you are part of an elite commando force that must infiltrate a Strogg site. Once inside, you must scour industrial landscapes, crawl through waterways and air ducts, navigate treacherous canyons teeming with vicious mutants, stow away on an alien spacecraft, and destroy the enemy’s secret moon base.”

Expect an announcement soon. Meanwhile, play the original Quake on Switch. Nintendo Life called it the “definitive version” of the perfect FPS and gave it a “outstanding” score.

Free add-ons and Switch mouse and keyboard support were added to the same game.