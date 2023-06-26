Xbox CEO Calls Call of Duty “Relatively Great Compared To Other Switch Games”

If its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through, Microsoft made a “10-year commitment” to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms in December.

Team Xbox has answered fans’ questions about whether the series can run on Nintendo hardware during the ‘FTC v Microsoft’ court case.

Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s head of gaming and Xbox chief, told CharlieIntel that Call of Duty on the Switch may run “relatively great compared to other Switch games” but won’t match the Xbox version.

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, testified that Call of Duty would run on the Switch if the development team adjusted the “graphics and assets” and frame rate.

Phil Spencer said Microsoft wanted to bring “absolutely the best version of Call of Duty” to all platforms, and a UK CMA document said Xbox was “confident” Activision could optimize the series for Switch.