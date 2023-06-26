Switch eShop Reveals Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Estimated File Size

If Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s estimated file size is any indication, Nintendo has optimized the Switch again.

According to Nintendo Everything, the official eShop lists the upcoming platformer at a reasonable 4.3GB (the US eShop lists it at 4.5GB, so we’re guessing the exact figure is somewhere between the two). It’s possible this will change, but it doesn’t appear you’ll need to clean out your SD card anytime soon.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe launched at 2.5GB, so Wonder should have more features to match its improved visuals. Wonder is also much larger than Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, which was only 2.9GB.

That’s not the only file size revealed. More from the latest Nintendo Direct to consider when making your year-end purchases:

Super Mario RPG – 8.0GB

Detective Pikachu Returns – 10.0GB

Star Ocean: The Second Story R – 13.7GB

WarioWare: Move It! – 1.5GB

Manic Mechanics – 1.4GB

Nintendo’s file size is much smaller than Konami’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which will require players to download almost 60GB of content for all games and bonus videos. Strewth!