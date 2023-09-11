Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Updated on Switch: Full Patch Notes

Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster has sold three million copies worldwide.
Final month, the collection was updated for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Each game has shown improvements and bug fixes. Unfortunately, the notes don’t specify what changed, but each game has been updated.
The game’s official website has the details:
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series console updates – 28th August 2023
FINAL FANTASY (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)
Ver. 1.0.2 [28/08/2023] ・Improvements to the stability of game functions
・Fixes for several bugs
FINAL FANTASY II (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)
Ver. 1.0.2 [28/08/2023] ・Improvements to the stability of game functions
・Fixes for several bugs
FINAL FANTASY III (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)
Ver. 1.0.2 [28/08/2023] ・Improvements to the stability of game functions
・Fixes for several bugs
FINAL FANTASY IV (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)
Ver. 1.0.3 [28/08/2023] ・Adjustments to some events and battle backdrops
・Improvements to the stability of game functions
・Fixes for several bugs
FINAL FANTASY V (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)
Ver. 1.0.4 [28/08/2023] ・Improvements to the stability of game functions
・Fixes for several bugs
FINAL FANTASY VI (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)
Ver. 1.0.4 [28/08/2023] ・Improvements to the stability of game functions
・Fix for a bug where the game would sometimes freeze, preventing further progress if the player tried to escape from battle with a specific timing.
・Fixes for several bugs
The remaster collection was updated in July, but only a few games had fixes and the updates were Switch-specific:
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series console updates – 7th July 2023
FINAL FANTASY V (Nintendo Switch only)
Ver. 1.0.3 [07/07/2023]
Measures have been taken to alleviate an issue where errors sometimes occurred in a specific location after playing the game for long periods etc.
Further fixes to this issue are scheduled soon.
FINAL FANTASY VI (Nintendo Switch only)
Ver. 1.0.3 [07/07/2023]
Measures have been taken to alleviate an issue where errors sometimes occurred in a specific location after playing the game for long periods etc. Further fixes to this issue are scheduled soon.