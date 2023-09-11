Home » NEWS » Gotham Knights Ranked for Switch

Gotham Knights Ranked for Switch

Jacob Chambers September 11, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Batman Arkham Trilogy may not be the only major Batman series coming to Switch.

North American ESRB ratings for action role-playing spin-off Gotham Knights now include the Nintendo Switch. The game is rated ‘T’ for teen violence, “blood, language use of alcohol and tobacco” and. The full rating summary:

Singapore has rated Gotham Knights on the Nintendo Switch, according to social media. If this one changes, we’ll let you know.

The Batman Arkham Trilogy includes Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. The Nintendo Switch will get it on October 13. Previous Nintendo Life coverage explains more:

