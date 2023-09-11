Voice actor Ash Ketchum shares last recording’s emotional moments

As you may know, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu’s original Pokémon adventure is ending.

It coincides with the show’s 25th North American anniversary. Sarah Natochenny, Ash’s voice actor, has shared a special clip with fans after saying it’s been a “extraordinary privilege” to voice the character for 17 years.

It shows her filming her “last scene of Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master” in the studio and her raw reaction. She says she’s not sure she can watch it because it’s such an emotional moment in her career. Her second brief message thanked Pokémon fans for their support:

Sarah Natochenny: “The special episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys are now on Netflix. I am so unbelievably fortunate to have voiced Ash Ketchum for the last 17 years. We put so much love into Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master. I hope these episodes resonate with you all.”

Months ago, I filmed myself watching the freshly dubbed last scene of Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master in the studio. I have no idea if I can watch it all now. I’m told it’s incredible with music and effects. I hope you’re enjoying it (on Netflix US now)! pic.twitter.com/RHRFwFj0Th — Sarah Natochenny 🥸 (@sarahnatochenny) September 8, 2023

There’s more than Ash’s voice saying goodbye. The original English voice, Veronica Taylor, has also posted on social media, thanking trainers worldwide and saying goodbye to the character: