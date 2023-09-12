Enchanted Portals Brings Cuphead-Like 2D Platforming to Switch in September

Update: Xixo Games Studio tweeted that Enchanted Portals will release “a few weeks later” alongside PS4 and Xbox One.

The Cuphead-inspired game was supposed to release on Switch last week, on September 6, but due to the busy last few months, we and many others missed the delay until we saw a Nintendo Everything report.

Those expecting harder running-and-gunning boss rushing on Switch will have to wait. No date was given.

The PC version released on September 5, with PS5 and Xbox Series versions two days later. Early reviews of the game aren’t positive. Steam user reviews are mostly negative, which may not be an accurate metric, but it suggests control issues.

Hopefully, the Switch version will give developers time to fix these issues.

Original article: Four years after its announcement, Cuphead-inspired 2D platformer Enchanted Portals has a release date. Perp Games announced that Switch (and PC and other consoles) will get the game on September 6, 2023.

After initially resembling its inspiration, Enchanted Portals has introduced a variety of art styles and level designs to distance itself from the comparisons. Today’s release date trailer shows the throughline, with similar jumping and shooting animations and handdrawn art.

A physical PS5 edition launches on September 28, but Switch owners may get one later.

From Xixo Game Studio’s Steam page, learn about its homage:

Get ready for an adventure like no other as rookie magicians Bobby and Penny find themselves stuck between dimensions. As they journey through a variety of enchanting worlds, it’s up to you to help them fight their way back to their own dimension and reclaim the Magic Book. With catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that will keep you on your toes. Whether you’re playing solo or with a friend, the magic never stops and the action is always fast-paced and whimsical. Join Bobby and Penny on their quest and see where the adventure takes you! * CO-OP and SOLO modes.

* A collection of challenging PLATFORM STAGES, set in a variety of worlds across dimensions.

* Thrilling BOSS BATTLES: each featuring a colorful unique setting and multiple different phases to go through.

* A powerful arsenal of SPELLS and MOVES: fire, ice and wind ready to use from the very beginning, a handy double-jump for extra air control, a magic bubble that blocks any attack, and the ability to fly with your broom and swim underwater.

* Players can be affected by a variety of STATUS EFFECTS: jump restriction, inability to attack… all of which will pose an extra challenge and spice up the gameplay.

Enchanted Portals from a hat on September 6?