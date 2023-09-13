Home » NEWEST GAME TRAILERS » Mortal Kombat 1 Launch Trailer Ushers in New Era

Mortal Kombat 1 Launch Trailer Ushers in New Era

Jacob Chambers September 13, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1’s launch trailer was released early by NetherRealm Studios to hype fans.

The launch trailer shows Fire God Liu Kang creating a new world in this “reboot”. But we also see Shang Tsung and his general Reiko fighting.

The trailer only briefly mentions Shang Tsung’s death, but the gameplay snippets show it in all its gory glory.

Reiko was added last-minute to Mortal Kombat 4 and caused controversy among MK fans because some home console ports showed Reiko wearing the skull mask in Shao Kahn’s throne room. This has been debunked by other franchise games. Reiko’s first playable appearance after being benched as a Kameo character is this.

Mortal Kombat 1 is only seven days away, but some people have gotten a Switch version early and leaks are circulating online, so beware!

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

