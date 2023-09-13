Mortal Kombat 1 Launch Trailer Ushers in New Era

Mortal Kombat 1’s launch trailer was released early by NetherRealm Studios to hype fans.

The launch trailer shows Fire God Liu Kang creating a new world in this “reboot”. But we also see Shang Tsung and his general Reiko fighting.

The trailer only briefly mentions Shang Tsung’s death, but the gameplay snippets show it in all its gory glory.

Reiko was added last-minute to Mortal Kombat 4 and caused controversy among MK fans because some home console ports showed Reiko wearing the skull mask in Shao Kahn’s throne room. This has been debunked by other franchise games. Reiko’s first playable appearance after being benched as a Kameo character is this.

Mortal Kombat 1 is only seven days away, but some people have gotten a Switch version early and leaks are circulating online, so beware!