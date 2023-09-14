Home » NEWS » Demon Slayer’s Mario Party-Style Game Will Come West in 2024

Demon Slayer’s Mario Party-Style Game Will Come West in 2024

Jacob Chambers September 14, 2023

Update: After being announced for Japan earlier this week, Sega has confirmed that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! will be released in the West in 2024.

The game features Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira as you move around a board with references to the popular anime and manga series. Like Mario Party, it will have minigames and four-player local or online multiplayer.

For more information on Demon Slayer, visit the official website or view the following screenshots.

Original article: The popular anime and manga series Demon Slayer is going Mario Party next year. Aniplex will release board game-style Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! for Switch in 2024. Only a Japanese release is planned.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles, released on Switch in 2022, was the franchise’s first video game adaptation despite its popularity.

Depending on how you play Mario party games, Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! seems more friendly in competition. The game’s announcement trailer is above, and the Demon Slayer website has more information.

We liked last year’s fighting game, giving it an 8/10 for its beautiful art style and compelling story. Demon Slayer fans shouldn’t miss it, and we think this party game will be similar. Hope for a western release…

 

