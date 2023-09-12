Nick All-Star Brawl 2 Highlights Another Returning Fighter

This year, GameMill Entertainment will release Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, an arena brawler.

It will feature new and improved brawlers, including Aang from Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. He has a new moveset to be the best airbending master.

“Avatar Aang is back to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 with a completely new moveset! Check out his character breakdown”

Last week, Danny Phantom’s rockstar Ember got an official game trailer:

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will release on Switch and other platforms later this year.