Future Dragon Quest Game Gets Physical Switch Release With English Support

Square Enix will release Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai for Nintendo Switch on September 28 before Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

It’s an action RPG based on the anime and manga of the same name that lets players control Dai and the Disciples of Avan against the Dark Army.

The good news is that Asia will release a boxed version of the game with full English support. Playasia sells it pre-ordered.

In other news, Square Enix released new game details. A post-game challenge mode and the Temple of Recollection will add replay value.

After completing story mode, players can fight stronger enemies and “remixed” battles in challenge mode. The temple allows dungeon runs to improve party skills, spells, and more. This mode starts at level 1 difficulty.