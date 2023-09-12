No Man’s Sky’s “Biggest Month In The Last Few Years”

The online popularity of Bethesda’s Starfield RPG appears to have benefited other space adventures.

No Man’s Sky is having its “biggest month” ever, according to Hello Games founder Sean Murray on social media. And after seven years of availability!

More platforms than Starfield, including Switch, PlayStation, and VR.

7 years in and No Man's Sky is having its biggest month in the last few years! 💪 Across all platforms – PC, XBox, Gamepass, Switch, PlayStation, Mac and VR 🙏 Welcome to the community ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rNKMGFXoBS — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) September 11, 2023

No Man’s Sky didn’t start well, but Hello Games released a Nintendo Switch version in October last year. If you’re looking for a Starfield alternative, try it. The port was great:

“With all of the game’s previous updates and content included — barring multiplayer at this point — and a plethora of customisation options courtesy of the massive Waypoint update, this is an easy recommendation for survival fans and one of the most impressive ports we’ve seen on Switch to date.”

The ‘Echoes’ update last month added a new robotic race, improved graphics, and Switch anti-aliasing.