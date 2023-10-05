First Trailer for Pokémon Live-Action TV

Fans can now watch the first trailer for PokéTsume (‘Pocket Filled with Adventure’ in English), which premieres in Japan on October 17, 2023.

The series follows Madoka Akagi, a young girl who moves to Tokyo and becomes obsessed with Pokémon after her mother gives her a Game Boy and Pokémon Red.

Fans will love the trailer’s game series references and music. We hope the series doesn’t rely too much on nostalgia; let’s tell a good story.

However, it looks promising and should be a good result of TV Tokyo and The Pokémon Company’s collaboration. We hope it’ll be available overseas soon; we’ll keep you updated.