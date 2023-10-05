Home » NEWS » First Trailer for Pokémon Live-Action TV

First Trailer for Pokémon Live-Action TV

Jacob Chambers October 5, 2023

Fans can now watch the first trailer for PokéTsume (‘Pocket Filled with Adventure’ in English), which premieres in Japan on October 17, 2023.

The series follows Madoka Akagi, a young girl who moves to Tokyo and becomes obsessed with Pokémon after her mother gives her a Game Boy and Pokémon Red.

Fans will love the trailer’s game series references and music. We hope the series doesn’t rely too much on nostalgia; let’s tell a good story.

However, it looks promising and should be a good result of TV Tokyo and The Pokémon Company’s collaboration. We hope it’ll be available overseas soon; we’ll keep you updated.

