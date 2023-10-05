Mario Producer Calls Sonic’s Same-Week Release “Interesting Coincidence”

Mario and Sonic both have new side-scrolling games coming out in the same week this month, sparking online debate.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder producer Takashi Tezuka says the Nintendo team doesn’t mind and looks forward to “2D side-scroller action games”. He called it a “interesting coincidence”.

This is what he told Game Informer:

Takashi Tezuka: “I think it’s an interesting coincidence. We’ve been creating 2D action games for a long time and we, of course, want as many players as possible to enjoy those games. We’re looking forward to as many people as possible having the opportunity to play these 2D side-scrolling action games, Mario and otherwise.”

This is a big change from the 1990s, when Mario and Sonic competed in 2D pixels. Since Sega’s console hiatus, Mario and Sonic have teamed up, and the blue blur has even appeared in Super Smash Bros.

Wonder and Sonic Superstars have had positive early reviews, but Mario’s game may be a “game-of-the-year” contender based on recent previews. Sonic and Mario’s new games will release on October 17 and 20, respectively.