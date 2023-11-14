Home » NEWS » Bandai Namco Launches Commissioned Project Development Studio

Bandai Namco Launches Commissioned Project Development Studio

Jacob Chambers November 14, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Bandai Namco has made Nintendo exclusives 24/7 for years. The Japanese company “announced” a “commissioned development projects” studio for Nintendo games.

Studio 2 & Studio S mentions several Nintendo games they worked on. This includes ARMS, Super Smash Bros., and Mario Kart. A translated developer description from the same page:

“BANDAI NAMCO Studio 2nd Studio/S Studio has been an in-house studio specializing in commissioned development projects. “SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE” “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” “Mario Kart Tour” We have cooperated in the development of many world-standard titles.”

Website says it is hiring for several positions. A “side view” “3D action” game recruiter appears. Remember that future projects may involve new or existing IP.

Many of the jobs are “commissioned by Nintendo,” but Bandai Namco describes how the teams will handle “contracted development projects within the company” in general. The “Studio 2 & Studio S” website includes team stats and staff interviews.

