Super Mario RPG on Switch Gets First Review

Nintendo’s next big release of the year is so close, we can almost smell it. Super Mario RPG is returning to Switch on November 17th, which is this Friday. We were impressed with the remake when we played it earlier this month, so we’re excited to see the review scores.

Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu) has revealed Famitsu’s review score, giving us an idea of what critics think. In conclusion, it’s looking great.

Famitsu gave the game a respectable 34/40, combining four critics’ 8/8/10/8 ratings. We think those are high numbers.

The Japanese publication gave Super Mario Bros. Wonder a slightly higher 36/40, but the scores are close, which is promising.

Obviously, Famitsu’s review score is not everything, and we’re eager to see what other outlets (and you lovely lot) think of Mario’s latest adventure. Our review of the SNES remake will be coming soon, so stay tuned.