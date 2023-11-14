‘The Boys’ Actor Won’t Voice Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 got Omni-Man’s voice actor for the first DLC fighter release, but Homelander from ‘The Boys’ hasn’t.

Anthony Starr, a New Zealand actor, told a fan on social media that he would not voice the character in NetherRealm’s latest entry:

The answer is “nope”—end of story! After Warner Bros. and NetherRealm signed J.K. Simmons for Omni-Man, this response surprised some fans.

Homelander will be sold separately or in the Kombat Pack next year. Omni-Man launched last week, and DLC and pack buyers can try him out now.