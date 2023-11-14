Switch Gets ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ Action RPG This Week

On November 16, 2023, the Nintendo eShop will release ‘the best RPG you’ve never heard about’, an action RPG.

The PC version of ASTLIBRA Revision has 18,182 user reviews and ‘overwhelmingly positive’ feedback, despite the above trailer. The game will launch at £19.49, but pre-orders before November 16th will save 20%, bringing it down to £15.59.

The gameplay looks smooth and there are lots of tasty numbers, so we’re in. Though we don’t like the graphics or animation, this game seems to thrive on its gameplay and story.

Key information from the eShop page: