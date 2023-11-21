Home » NEWS » Sifu’s Switch Final Content Update Is Here

Sifu’s Switch Final Content Update Is Here

Jacob Chambers November 21, 2023

Update: After debuting on other platforms in September, Sifu’s last content update is now on Nintendo Switch. New arenas, challenges, cheats, and modifications await players. Sifu is 50% off in the eShop until December 3.

Original: SloClap will release its “final title update” for martial arts-inspired brawler Sifu later this year. Unfortunately, Switch owners must wait longer:

Sifu game: “The Switch version is set to release later! We’ll let you know as soon as we have an ETA”

This version will include six dynamic Arenas, 75 fascinating challenges, film-inspired clothing, and several modifiers and cheats for variation.

“Brace yourself for encounters with zombie-like enemies, doppelgangers, and interactive environments that will test your reflexes and strategic prowess like never before.”

 

