New Front Mission 2: Remake Update Hits Switch Today; Patch Notes

Last month, Switch got Front Mission 2: Remake, which was fine. The rough edges on this one were too distracting when we first played it, but Storm Trident and G-Craft have been working on a variety of updates, the latest of which is available today.

Several of the updates focus on the game’s UI, but they also address localizations, cutscenes, difficulty modifiers, and more.

The official Front Mission Twitter account shared the full update, and we’ve uploaded the patch notes below. This is not the longest list, so let’s start.

Front Mission 2: Remake Ver. 1.0.4 (November 22, 2023)